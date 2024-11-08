Rwanda Loses $300m to Disasters Annually - Report

The government aims to bolster its disaster resilience from the current 46% to 60% by 2030 as disaster-related losses cost the country between $200 million and $300 million each year, according to a new report from the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) released on Thursday.

The findings were highlighted as Rwanda joined the world to observe the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction under the theme "Understanding the Root Causes of Disaster Risks in Rwanda: From National Policies and Plans to Proactive Actions."

"Disasters pose a severe threat to lives, property, infrastructure, and the environment, often causing irreversible impact," said Philippe Habinshuti, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The analysis reveals the resilience levels across various sectors: agriculture and livestock resilience stands at 44%, housing and settlement at 55%, transport infrastructure at 39%, energy at 57%, water and sanitation at 46%, environment at 44%, mining and quarrying at 42%, and emergency management at 72%.

"To reach our goal of 60% resilience by 2030, we'll need to leverage national disaster risk reduction and management policies," Habinshuti added.

These policies emphasise understanding disaster risks, strengthening institutional governance, investing in disaster resilience within all planning and implementation sectors, enhancing response readiness, and focusing on sustainable recovery and reconstruction.

The implementation of this policy requires an estimated Rwf40.2 billion ($32 million), and additional strategies, including a national strategy for an early warning system, are in development to support these efforts.

In 2022, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched a $3.1 billion initiative to ensure that everyone globally is protected by early warning systems within five years, noting that countries with limited warning coverage face disaster-related mortality rates eight times higher than those with robust systems.

Fulgence Dusabimana, Vice Mayor of Kigali in charge of Urbanization and Infrastructure, stressed the need for a stormwater management master plan to address urban flooding, noting, "As we implement the master plan and physical plans, disaster risk reduction must be a priority."

To support flood control in Kigali, over $1 million has been invested in the city's Stormwater Management Master Plan, expected to be completed in 2024.

Nationwide stormwater management, however, will require approximately $400 million by 2030.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Albert Murasira, Minister of Emergency Management, revealed the importance of following building codes and environmental impact assessments for construction projects to enhance resilience.

"For instance, many homes lack essential lightning protection," he pointed out.

The minister also called for expanding insurance coverage for agriculture, livestock, housing, businesses, and religious buildings to transfer and mitigate disaster risks.

Between January and October 2024, disasters in Rwanda damaged 1,620 homes, 1,000 hectares of crops, 66 classrooms, 60 road sections, 12 churches, and 12 bridges, according to government data.

"To safeguard our institutions, we must ensure they are equipped with trained emergency response teams, first aid kits, fire safety measures, effective land use, and soil erosion prevention strategies," he added.

Over the next five years, Rwanda's disaster response focus will include multi-hazard early warning systems, catchment area restoration, improved watershed management, and targeted flood control measures in high-risk areas.

Achieving these goals will require joint efforts, coordinated investment, and integrated projects across sectors.