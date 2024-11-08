Rwanda Debuts New Coffee Brands, Honey On Chinese Market

Rwanda' organic honey and new specialty coffee made their debut on the Chinese market at the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, opening doors for Rwandan companies to tap into one of the world's largest consumer markets.

The event, which began on November 5, and runs up to November 10 brings together over 3,500 exhibitors from around the globe, with 11 Rwandan companies showcasing a range of products, including six new brands of Rwandan coffee, honey, and others like handcrafts and Chili.

Grace Mbabazi, the managing director of M&M Sozo, a Rwandan beekeeping and honey export company is among the first to bring Rwandan honey to China after a protocol was signed earlier this year allowing exports of Rwandan honey into the Chinese market.

"This is a transformative opportunity for Rwandan beekeepers. Being here at CIIE allows us to access a large market, which promises to enhance our sales and contribute to Rwanda's economic development," Mbabazi said.

She stressed that M&M Sozo plans to scale up production, setting up 25,000 modern beehives to meet the expected demand from China's vast consumer base.

Mbabazi believes that with support from the Rwandan government, which has recognised the economic potential of beekeeping, M&M Sozo can effectively supply honey to the Chinese market and help Rwanda build a stronger position in global honey exports.

For Rwandan coffee, the CIIE represents another promising year. Andrew Gatera, a Rwandan coffee business entrepreneur participating in the event for the third time said that he initially discovered the CIIE by chance when he was involved in tourism, but soon recognised its potential for promoting Rwandan coffee and culture to an international audience.

"The expo provides a platform not just to sell coffee but to share Rwanda's unique story. Visitors are drawn to Rwanda's coffee, grown in volcanic soils near the country's famous mountain gorillas, creating a unique narrative that resonates with consumers and helps build a bridge between coffee and Rwandan culture," he explained.

According to Gatera, his consistent presence at the CIIE has helped him build trust with buyers, resellers, and distributors in China, where business relationships require time and consistency to develop.

"In China, business depends on relationships and trust," he said.

His dedication to the expo has led to valuable connections with Chinese importers and online retailers, each interested in Rwanda's premium Arabica coffee. He believes Rwanda's coffee has a unique appeal, especially to consumers seeking specialty coffee with distinct flavour profiles.

With more than 90% of Rwandan coffee classified as specialty-grade Arabica, Gatera is confident that Rwanda can satisfy the demand for quality in the Chinese market, even if large-scale commercial supply might be challenging.

However, Gatera has encountered logistical challenges, noting that Rwanda's distance from China complicates logistics and market entry requirements.

He stressed that navigating the complex import landscape and developing reliable channels has taken time, but he noted that his persistence yields results.

Gatera expects that his connections, built over three years at the CIIE, will translate into tangible sales.

"I promised myself that this third time, I need to return with tangible results," he added, as he sees growing interest from partners ready to explore new opportunities with Rwandan coffee.

Gatera said that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed Rwanda's momentum in the Chinese market, particularly in tourism.

He explained that Rwanda was experiencing rapid growth in Chinese tourist arrivals before the pandemic, but China's extended lockdowns put many international business and travel initiatives on hold.

"Now, with China fully reopening, Rwandan exporters are optimistic about rebuilding connections and introducing more products to the Chinese market. CIIE serves as more than a trade show for Rwandan companies.

It's a gateway to connect with China's vast economy, where Rwandan products like honey and coffee, deeply connected to the nation's culture and landscape, have strong potential to succeed."