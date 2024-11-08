South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Confers Ranks to 164 Police Officials

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, together with Deputy Provincial Commissioners and District Commissioners, has conferred ranks to newly promoted 164 police officials at Jack Botes Chamber in Polokwane.

The breakdown of promoted 164 police officers are as follows, 17 Colonels, 37 Lieutenant Colonels, 71 Captains and 39 Warrant Officers.

The members are attached to various components within police stations, districts, and the provincial office.

The promotion of these officers is aimed at elevating the effectiveness of the South African Police (SAPS) in rendering service delivery to the communities of Limpopo and accelerating the fight against crime.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe extended her warmest congratulations to all appointees during the event.

As she remarked, she said, "This ceremony marks not only personal achievement for each of you but also a significant step forward in collective mission to serve and protect our communities.

You have been chosen for these critical roles because we believe in your potential to lead, inspire and improve the functions of our organization at station, district and provincial level"

The Provincial Commissioner urged the promoted police officials to embrace leadership.

"Leadership is not a title, it is a responsibility that motivates and inspires those under your supervision. Be accessible; make sure your doors are opened. Embrace challenges, view challenges as opportunities for growth, and foster collaboration. Encourage teamwork and collaboration within your ranks," added Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The newly promoted police officials are expected to hit the ground running to ensure that the residents, business community and visitors are and feel safe in Limpopo during the heightened festive season period and beyond.