Uganda: Three Advanced Treatments for Non - Communicable Diseases Launched On Ugandan Market

C&D Pharma, an Indian pharmaceutical innovator has launched three new novel treatments for Non-Communicable Diseases on the Ugandan market.

The novel treatments were launched during a product symposium in Kampala with support from the Ministry of Health, Joint Medical Stores (JMS) and KAMCARE in a bid to significantly improve access to effective and affordable therapies for hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease conditions across Uganda.

During the function, the fourth-generation therapies Cliniplan Trio, Dairetin Family and Daptide were introduced onto the Ugandan market.

Whereas Cliniplan Trio is an antihypertensive combination therapy that effectively manages high blood pressure while protecting vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, brain, and eyes, the Dairetin Family which also includes Diatrin M and Diatrin Trio represents a pioneering advancement in diabetic care, offering stable blood sugar control and reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications.

On the other side, Daptide is designed to revolutionize chronic disease management. It targets diabetes and hypertension, offering precise control that mitigates complications affecting the heart, kidneys, and blood vessels.

Dr.Charles Olaro, the Director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health said the Non-communicable diseases burden is still high in Uganda as

"The burden of these diseases, especially in rural and underserved areas, calls for innovative solutions. We need treatments that manage symptoms and prevent long-term complications that strain our healthcare resources,"Dr.Olaro said.

Dr. Olaro Charles, the Director Curative Services at the Ministry of Health (2nd L) chats with Dr Emmanuel Higenyi, Director Technical Services, Joint Medical Stores (JMS), as C&D Pharma officials look on. He however expressed optimism with the introduction of new treatments.

"With the introduction of fourth-generation therapies, we are advancing our ability to treat these conditions more effectively across Uganda. These medications not only improve the lives of patients but also help alleviate the pill burden on patients and cost families struggling to treat prolonged in our healthcare facilities. We are taking an essential step towards health equity by ensuring that these medications reach even the most remote communities," he added.

He said the Ministry of Health is committed to supporting initiatives promoting health and well-being across Uganda

Officials said the introduction of these innovative therapies will have a far-reaching impact across Uganda's healthcare landscape and that the rural and underserved populations will be reached through partnership with Joint Medical Stores and KAMCARE.

"The higher efficacy and improved outcomes associated with these medications can reduce the healthcare system's burden, helping to lower the demand for emergency care and long-term hospitalizations, which allows for more efficient resource allocation," said Chirag Vora, the Managing Director, C&D Pharma.

"C&D Pharma is deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of the Uganda people. With the support of Ministry of Health, JMS, and KAMCARE, we believe these innovative therapies will make a substantial difference in the lives of countless Ugandans."