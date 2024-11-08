Kenya: Parliamentary Committee Approves Sh10 Fuel Levy Increase

8 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Committee on Delegated Legislation, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong'a, has approved a legal notice to raise the road maintenance levy by Sh10 to Sh28 per liter for petrol and diesel.

While concerns were raised about the impact on fuel prices, the Ministry of Roads assured that petrol and diesel prices will remain stable.

The levy, unchanged since 2016, is expected to boost funds for road maintenance, which currently generates around Sh80 billion annually.

"Considering the tough economic times, it would be inconsiderate of us to approve an order that could lead to a hike in fuel prices," stated Chepkong'a stated.

Hon. Gichimu echoed these concerns, adding that any increase in fuel prices would drive up the cost of essential goods and living expenses, which he described as "undesirable during the current difficult times."

State Department of Roads PS Jose0h Mbugua explained that the state regulates the retail price of petroleum products, with pricing based on import costs.

"Despite the fact that the road network has expanded from 161,451 kilometers in 2016 to 239,122 kilometers in 2024, and economic conditions have changed, the road maintenance levy has remained the same," he added.

" That's why we are seeking a revision of the levy upwards," PS Mbugua added, justifying the proposed increase.

