Egypt: Agricultural Exports Increase By 32% As Fertile Plots Expand

Egypt's agricultural exports increased by 32% during the first 10 months of 2024, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

The exports recorded $4.1 billion, an increase of $1 billion over the same period last year.

The report indicated that Egypt's agricultural exports exceeded 7.1 million tons from January to October of this year.

Citrus fruits ranked first among agricultural exports at 2.2 million tons and then potatoes at 0.9 million ton.

The state aims to export 10 million tons of fresh produce on top of other food industries, as the agricultural plot is being expanded through major national agricultural projects that target more than 4 million acres in the New Delta project, of which 2.2 million acres are operating.

Egypt has launched a new shipping service linking the port of Dekheila in Alexandria with the ports of Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg in Russia to transport agricultural produce.

Global Logistics, the agent of the shipping line Fox Shipping, will operate the new line.

The line is scheduled to witness two trips per week, ensuring the speedy arrival of products to Russian markets.

A specialized team will operate refrigerators and provide technical support to exporters, facilitating shipping procedures.

The new shipping line seeks to support Egypt's plan to increase agricultural exports to foreign markets, especially the Russian market, which is witnessing an increasing demand for Egyptian agricultural products. Each ship contains 350 PLUGs with a weekly capacity of 700 refrigerators.

The new service came after the Egyptian authorities announced their efforts to increase exports and enhance their position as a regional center for trade and agricultural products.

Egypt Today