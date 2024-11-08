Congo-Kinshasa: Kenyan Troops in DRC Praised for Professionalism

8 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) have received high praise for their professionalism and operational readiness following a successful Operational Effectiveness Inspection (OEI).

The inspection, which is conducted biannually to assess each contingent's ability to fulfill MONUSCO's mandate, concluded on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

This latest OEI evaluated the Kenyan Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4) across multiple critical areas, including operational readiness, training, communication capabilities, welfare, and adherence to the UN mandate and code of conduct.

The inspection, led by Lt Col Walter Rosa Barbiza and Maj Gouravendra Pratap Singh Parmar from MONUSCO Force Headquarters in Goma, involved both theoretical and practical assessments, the Kenya Defence Forces said.

Kenyan troops demonstrated their capability through exercises in camp defense, security patrols, and medical evacuation, showcasing a deep understanding of MONUSCO's core goals, including civilian protection, disarmament, and security sector reform.

Lt. Col. Rosa commended the troops, noting their exceptional preparedness and encouraging them to continue honing their skills.

Lt. Col. Simon Seda, KENQRF's Contingent Commander, praised the troops for their dedication and urged them to continually build their professional knowledge and competence.

This successful inspection highlights the commitment and effectiveness of Kenyan troops in supporting peace and stability in the DRC.

Meanwhile, he outgoing Officer Commanding (OC) of Kenya Signals II Company (KENSIG II Coy), Maj Paul Chacha, along with the incoming OC of KENSIG III Coy, Maj Stephen Otieno, paid a courtesy visit to MONUSCO Acting Force Commander, Maj Gen Khar Diouf, at MONUSCO Force Headquarters in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Maj Gen Diouf commended Maj Chacha for his professionalism and for the exemplary conduct of KENSIG personnel during their deployment.

He highlighted KENSIG's valuable role in providing critical communication support in both routine and urgent operations, acknowledging specific instances where their contributions positively impacted the mission.

He also encouraged the incoming team to uphold the high standards of professionalism and commitment demonstrated by their predecessors, ensuring a smooth transition during the rotation period.

The troops are part of a UN team in the region to stabilize the area from rebels.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.