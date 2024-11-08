Kenya: Tourists Exempted From Declaring IMEI Numbers Upon Arrival

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has exempted tourists from declaring the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of their gadgets upon arrival, aiming to maintain seamless entry for visitors while enhancing tax compliance.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano emphasized Kenya's role as a gateway to East Africa and its positioning as a regional hub for tourism and business, underscoring the need for easy accessibility.

"KRA has announced that tourists will NOT be required to declare their gadgets' IMEI numbers upon arrival. Kenya's strategic location as the gateway to East Africa positions it as a regional hub for tourism and business and must therefore remain easily accessible," said Miano in a Friday statement.

Miano noted her collaboration with relevant authorities to prioritize a smooth, welcoming experience for visitors to Magical Kenya.

This exemption comes after KRA's November 6 directive, which requires passengers entering Kenya to declare their mobile phones, including IMEI numbers, as a new tax compliance measure starting January 1, 2025.

The regulation aims to strengthen tax compliance and reinforce Kenya's mobile device market integrity.

The directive will require all importers and assemblers to submit detailed entries--such as model descriptions, quantities, and IMEI numbers of mobile devices--through KRA's Customs portal. Compliance will also include obtaining permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

KRA has advised importers and stakeholders to familiarize themselves with these requirements to ensure compliance and a smooth importation process.