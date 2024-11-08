Kenya: Tourists Exempted From Declaring Imei Numbers for Gadgets Upon Arrival, Says KRA

Nairobi Kenya — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has exempted tourists from the requirement to declare their gadgets' International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers upon arrival, to support tourism and ensure ease of access.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, in a statement on Friday, emphasized Kenya's role as a regional tourism and business hub, noting the need for accessible entry processes.

"KRA has announced that tourists will NOT be required to declare their gadgets' IMEI numbers upon arrival. Kenya's strategic location as the gateway to East Africa positions it as a regional hub for tourism and business and must therefore remain easily accessible," Miano said.

This exemption follows KRA's announcement on November 6 regarding new regulations set to take effect on January 1, 2025, which will require passengers entering Kenya to declare mobile phones, including IMEI numbers, to strengthen tax compliance and uphold market integrity.

Under this directive, importers and assemblers must submit detailed device information, including model descriptions, quantities, and IMEI numbers, through KRA's Customs portal. Compliance will also require permits from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). KRA has urged importers to familiarize themselves with these regulations to avoid potential non-compliance.