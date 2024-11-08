Uganda: TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Launches First Public Electric Charging Station

Kampala, Uganda — TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda has launched its first public electric charging station at the Wampewo Service Station (in Kampala) in partnership with Green Hub, marking a milestone in the country's energy transition.

Stephen Kaboyo, the chairman board of directors of TotalEnergies Marketing said on Nov.6, the initiative is aligned with Uganda's Energy Transition Plan, launched at the end of 2023, which outlines a roadmap for sustainable energy development by integrating renewable resources, enhancing energy access, and promoting low-carbon solutions to achieve a just and equitable transition for all Ugandans.

This initiative underscores TotalEnergies' commitment to playing a key role in advancing clean energy solutions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The Wampewo station now hosts Uganda's first electric bike charging point within the TotalEnergies service station network.

This charging point is a crucial step forward, with plans to roll out additional electric charging points at other TotalEnergies locations across the country. This move supports the growing adoption of electric bikes, including an initial fleet of 26 electric bikes from Green Hub.

Green Hub which empowers women in the e-mobility sector, collaborates with TotalEnergies through a consortium of like-minded partners such as MTN, Centenary Bank, TVS, Women Rising for Africa, the Danish Embassy, and the Government of Uganda. To support this effort, TotalEnergies has contributed $5,000 to help female riders acquire electric bikes and has donated 400 helmets for enhanced rider safety.

As a multi-energy company with a commitment to providing cleaner and more accessible energy solutions, TotalEnergies is also launching an electric vehicle (EV) charging point as part of the initial rollout across its service stations. This expansion aligns with TotalEnergies' mission to adapt its products and services to meet the evolving energy needs of its customers across Uganda.