announcement

What: 24th Meeting of the African Water Facility Governing Council

Who: African Water Facility

When: 7-8 November 2024; 9 AM to 5 PM GMT daily

Where: Noom Hotel, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

The African Water Facility (AWF) will host its 24th Governing Council meeting on 7 and 8 November 2024. During this meeting, members of the Governing Council will review the implementation and outcomes of the Facility's 2024 Work Plan and Budget, assess progress on recommendations from the 23rd Governing Council meeting, and consider the proposed work plan and budget for 2025.

AWF plans to deliver at least 14 projects, including four under the Africa Urban Sanitation Investment Initiative, in 2025. These projects, funded through approximately $5.7 million in grants, are projected to benefit millions across Africa by improving access to water and sanitation.

The Governing Council will also review the Facility's 2017-2025 Strategic Plan and discuss preparations for developing a new strategic plan for 2026-2030. Attendees will include African Ministers for Water and Sanitation, representatives from the African Union Commission, African Development Bank, donor organizations, and the African Water Facility. Carl-Hermann Schlettwein, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform of Namibia, current chairperson of the Governing Council, will preside over the meeting.

The African Water Facility Governing Council has 13 institutional members; five are appointed by the African Ministers' Council on Water, five by donors, and one each by the African Development Bank, the African Union, and UN-Water/Africa.

AWF is the only African-focused project preparation and promotion facility dedicated to water and sanitation issues. It helps African countries achieve their water-related targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Water Vision 2025 through funding innovative, climate-resilient water and sanitation projects across the continent.

Created by the African Ministers' Council on Water in 2004 and hosted and managed by the African Development Bank, the AWF has mobilized around $2.4 billion and funded 141 water and sanitation projects. These projects have improved access to sanitation for 10.3 million people, provided safe water supply for 20.1 million people, and equipped 1.23 million hectares for irrigation.