Zimbabwe: They Refused to Pay for My Services - Sekuru Kafera Speaks On Eddy Fresh, Wife's Death

Local witchdoctor Sekuru Amos Kafera has said the late Eddy Takawira popularly known as Eddy Fresh and his wife Shylete Masangamba died in a car accident due to bad luck after failing to settle a debt.

The couple died in a car accident a week ago near Kutama.

The Chitungwiza-based sangoma claims he performed rituals for the couple to help them gain wealth and success with Fresh wanted to expand his transport business, while his wife, a soldier, aimed to advance in her military career and rise through the ranks.

After things started going well for them, Sekuru Kafera demanded US$10,000 for his services but the couple only paid him US$1,500.

They continued to make excuses for not paying the full amount until their untimely deaths.

Speaking in an interview, Kafera said he did not cause the accident, but claims that the couple suffered bad luck for refusing to settle their debt.

"Eddy and his wife were my clients. I wanted them to succeed so we could both benefit. When things started going well for them, I asked them to pay for my services, but they refused four times.

"They were supposed to pay me US$10 000 and only paid US$1,500," Kafera said.

Kafera added: "I did not cause the accident but they got bad luck from refusing to pay my money."

The sangoma also said after the couple's death, he asked to meet their families for discussions concerning his money and some of the deceased relatives tried to assault his children.

"I asked their families to meet so we could discuss the matter. They said they were going back to inform other family members, but later returned with bouncers, trying to assault my children," Kafera said.

Meanwhile in a series of leaked viral voice notes shared on social media, some family members of the deceased claimed strange supernatural events disrupted the couple's funeral proceedings.

"We nearly lost our lives when we went to collect their remains. The kombi we were traveling in was involved in an accident, and seven people were injured. The rain was so heavy, and lightning struck the tent where people were sheltering.

"It was terrifying. Eddy's ghost was reportedly seen, and people fled in fear. It felt like something straight out of an African movie. We saw things we thought only happened in Nigerian films but it was happening right here," one family member said in the voice note.

It was also revealed that Masangamba had been in the past few years rising through the military ranks and was on the verge of being promoted to the prestigious Presidential Guard.