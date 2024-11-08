South Africa: Most Wanted Suspect Fatally Shot At Gqeberha

In a decisive attempt to eradicate unlicensed firearms and trace wanted suspects police are watchful during their crime prevention duties to ensure a free crime zone.

Yesterday, 07 November 2024, members attached to National Intervention Unit embarked on crime prevention duties in the Walmer area, in Gqeberha. During their tour of duty at Walmer Links, they spotted a white VW Polo that was driven by the suspect (23) who was involved in various crimes within the Nelson Mandela Bay District and they tried to stop and search him. He reversed his vehicle and was blocked in by the Police and he got out of the vehicle with a firearm, pointing to the members. The members responded and fatally shot the suspect. Upon searching, they recovered an unlicensed firearm (9mm CZ pistol) and ammunition.

An inquest docket and pointing of firearm was registered for investigation. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has taken the case for further investigation.