Seychelles: Drug Trafficking - Brazilian and Ugandan Men Sentenced to Prison Terms in Seychelles

The Seychelles Supreme Court has sentenced a Brazilian national to 26 years in prison for the importation of a controlled drug, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, Tamires Souza Hurbath Dos Santos was intercepted at the Seychelles International Airport after his arrival on June 29. Following a search, the police seized in his possession 2,438.17 grammes of cocaine.

The Supreme Court judge ordered that the convict does not get remission on his sentence because the nature of the offence is very serious. The Court said that is becoming more common in Seychelles for foreigners to try to import drugs into the island nation.

"The judge reiterated that the fight against drugs remains a challenge and drugs are affecting the growing generation, creating health problems and social scourges in the community. Foreigners are using Seychelles as a kindergarten, for their personal benefit through illegal activities, and this must be stopped, and that this sentence will send a clear message to others, that Seychelles is not tolerating any such action in its jurisdiction," the police said in its communique.

The Supreme Court also sentenced a 44-year-old Ugandan national, Birungi Nanyondo, to eight years for the importation of a controlled drug.

Nanyondo was arrested at the Seychelles International Airport after he arrive on an Ethiopian Airline flight on May 18. The police seized 63.09 gammes of cocaine.