Egypt Hosts Launch of Major Somalia Urban Development Initiative

Cairo, Egypt — Somalia took a significant step towards addressing its internal displacement crisis with the launch of the "Saameynta: Scaling Solutions to Displacement through Financing Inclusive Urban Development" during the World Urban Forum in Cairo on Thursday.

Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdisalam Dhaay presented the initiative, which uses innovative financing to manage the displacement of over 3.8 million Somalis due to conflict, environmental issues, and disasters.

The program aims to turn the rapid urbanization in cities like Baidoa into an opportunity by reinvesting in urban infrastructure, thereby fostering employment and improving living conditions for IDPs.

The Saameynta initiative employs land value capture, reinvesting profits from urban growth back into development. It also focuses on participatory urban planning, involving displaced persons in decision-making processes to tailor solutions to their needs.

The event saw a mix of local and international stakeholders, including representatives from UN-Habitat, IOM, and UNDP, along with donor nations like the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway. Their involvement highlights the global attention on Somalia's displacement challenges and the need for sustainable solutions.

While the project faces hurdles like security concerns and political instability, its goals are ambitious: to integrate IDPs into urban settings, reduce dependency on aid, and set a precedent for urban displacement solutions worldwide.