Namibia: Founding President Sam Nujoma Honours Late Uukolonkadhi Chief Daniel Shooya

Founding president Sam Nujoma yesterday expressed his condolences to Uukolonkadhi residents following the death of their chief, Daniel Shooya.

Shooya, a former senior official of home affairs in the Owambo administration, died at his house near Onesi in the Omusati region last Thursday. He was 99 years old.

Shooya became the Uukolonkadhi chief in 1985.

In a media statement, Nujoma says Shooya's death did not come as a shock, as he was blessed with longevity.

"We are, therefore, not mourning but celebrating a life well spent in the service of his people for almost four decades, as well as the contribution he made to our country in general," Nujoma says.

According to him, the last time he saw the late chief was when he [Nujoma] paid him a courtesy visit at Oshika village, in April 2022.

"It was a joyful occasion as the late Tatekulu Shooya, his family and members of the community extended a warm welcome to me and my delegation, and hosted us with a special lunch," Nujoma said.

Nujoma said Shooya as a walking encyclopedia, a pillar of strength and a fountain of wisdom whose void will be difficult to fill.

"The widow has lost a loving husband, the Shooya family has lost a caring father, brother and a friend. As a nation, we have lost a respected traditional leader who was a pillar of the community," Nujoma said.

The founding president said Shooya was outspoken about transformation and development, as he fervently championed community development, moral regeneration, education and agricultural projects.

"Indeed, he was concerned about poverty among his people and promoted the establishment of agricultural projects, such as the Etunda Irrigation Project," Nujoma said.

"Together with the late Omukwaniilwa Kauluma Elifas of Ondonga, Shooya received our people from exile and provided a portion of land at Onandjandja and Oshihau where they were resettled," he further said.

"He also believed in the protection, promotion and preservation of our culture, and would regularly send young girls to the Olufuko Cultural Festival, while others were calling for the abolition of the initiation and rite of passage of girls to adulthood," Nujoma added.