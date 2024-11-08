Namibia: ECN Trains Returning Officers On Election Results Transmission

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is currently hosting a two-day training workshop aimed at enhancing transparency and integrity in the 2024 election results transmission process.

Chief electoral officer Peter Shaama, speaking during the official opening of the workshop yesterday morning, said it is imperative to equip returning officers, information technology officials, verifiers and auditors with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Namibia is scheduled to hold its presidential and National Assembly elections on 27 November.

"Your roles are not only pivotal during the election period, but are also crucial in fostering public trust in our democratic processes," Shaama said.

He further said the integrity of the electoral process depends on the diligence and commitment of those who will be at the forefront of managing transmission results.

"The public's trust is directly impacted by the accuracy and transparency of election results," he said.

As the team entrusted with this national responsibility, they hold an essential role in the democratic process, he added.

"You are the guardians of the integrity and transparency of our electoral system at grassroots level, and the importance of your training cannot be overstated.

"You will learn not just about the technical aspects of results management and transmission, but also about the ethical considerations and the commitment to transparency that we must uphold at all material times," he said.

The training will also include scenario-based exercises to prepare participants for potential challenges that may arise during the election period, he added.

Participants are expected to return to their respective constituencies equipped with the knowledge and skills to train polling officials who will manage the election process at local polling stations.

Shaama further urged the officers to demonstrate professionalism and dedication, and reminded them that the successful delivery of election results is essential to maintaining the public's trust in Namibia's electoral system.