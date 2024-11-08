Namibia: Majority of Women in Namibia Give Birth At 21

7 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

On average, a Namibian woman will have her first child at the age of 21.

This is according to Eben Kahitu, a statistician at the Namibian Statistics Agency (NSA), speaking at Mariental on Thursday.

Kahitu said data collected during the 2023 census showed that women who bear children in Namibia have four by the age of 49.

"The data further shows that, on average, a woman in Namibia will have 1.9 daughters if she survives all of her childbearing years," said Kahitu.

Additionally, 266 out of every 1 000 infants die before they turn one, and 388 out of every 1 000 children born do not live past their fifth birthday.

The Hardap and Omaheke regions had the highest recorded infant mortality rates.

