Africa: Namibian Major General Loses Bid for Interpol Vice President for Africa

7 November 2024
Namibian Police major general Anne-Marie Nainda has lost in a bid to become Interpol's vice president for Africa.

This comes after Interpol held its 92nd general assembly session in Glasgow, United Kingdom, from 4 November until Thursday.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says global police chiefs from 178 member states out of 196 attended the assembly.

"The contested election among three member states from Namibia, Morocco and Benin and major general Anne-Marie Nainda from Namibia did not secure enough votes to bring the victory home," she says.

Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil was elected as the organisation's secretary general to serve a five-year term.

Mohammed Dkhissi from Morocco is Interpol's new vice president for Africa.

"We thank those member states who rallied behind and trusted major general Nainda," Shikwambi says.

She says Nainda remains a delegate for Africa on Interpol's executive committee.

