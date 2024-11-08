Egypt: Local Development Min. to Launch Atlas of Egyptian Cities, Decentralization Initiatives

7 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Two initiatives on the application of decentralization and development of local administration as well as the atlas of Egyptian cities are set to be launched on Thursday at the 12th edition of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Egypt, said Minister of Local Development Manal Awad.

Awad is scheduled to participate in a number of ministerial meetings and sessions to discuss a number of vital issues on climate change and sustainable development.

She will review Egypt's efforts to confront the economic and social repercussions of climate change, improve the environmental, health and living conditions of citizens in addition to implementing Egypt Vision 2030 and the National Climate Change Strategy.

The WUF12, organized by the Egyptian government and UN-Habitat, discusses how local actions can accelerate progress toward urban sustainability.

