Africa: Petroleum Min. Meets Honeywell Middle East, Africa Region President

7 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Khaled Hashem, President of Honeywell in the Middle East and Africa region, said the company finalized the feasibility study of a project for producing sustainable aviation fuel in Egypt in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Talks are underway for taking the coming steps, he said during a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi.

He said Egypt has a great chance to become the first country in the Middle East and Africa to produce sustainable aviation fuel, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum.

The meeting tackled means of implementing a number of joint projects, especially in the fields of green fuel and cutting emissions.

