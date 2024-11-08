Egypt: Petroleum Ministry - UEG Looking Forward to Boosting Production

7 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Song Yu, Executive Chairman United Energy Group (UEG), asserted that the company is committed to working in Egypt and is looking forward to intensifying excavation programs to boost production.

He said the company is interested in getting new exploration zones.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi, according a statement by Petroleum Ministry.

The talks tackled the company's activities in its work areas, including those in Borg El Arab, Abu Sanan, and Natroun Valley in the Western Desert.

Meanwhile, the minister also had talks with Girish K. Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, on means of promoting cooperation in the technological and digital solutions domain.

Badawi reviewed the ministry's priorities in the coming period, topped by boosting production, highlighting the key role of technology and digital solutions.

For his part, Saligram accentuated the company's commitment to supporting the Egyptian petroleum sector to boost production, especially through securing up-to-date technology and modern digital solutions in the exploration domain.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

