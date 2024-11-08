Sudan: FM Meets Sudan's New Counterpart

Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, met Dr. Ali Yusuf Ahmed Al-Sharif, Sudan's newly appointed Foreign Minister, in his first official meeting since taking office. The meeting underscored the special nature of Egyptian-Sudanese relations and the historical ties between the two brotherly peoples.

In a statement, Ambassador Tamim Khlaaf, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Minister Abdelatty congratulated his Sudanese counterpart on his new appointment and the confidence he received from the Sudanese Sovereignty Council. He reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position in supporting Sudan during this critical time, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to supporting Sudan's national institutions, respecting Sudanese sovereignty, and maintaining the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, while rejecting any foreign interference in its internal affairs. Minister Abdelatty reiterated that Egypt will continue to stand by Sudan and its people through the current challenging and historic crisis.

Minister Abdelatty also stressed Egypt's dedication to providing all forms of support to Sudan, both politically and humanitarianly. He highlighted Egypt's hosting of a conference for Sudanese civil and political forces in June 2024, as part of Egypt's efforts to achieve peace and security in Sudan. He also mentioned the successful visit by the African Union Peace and Security Council to Port Sudan in early October 2024, under Egypt's presidency of the Council. Regarding humanitarian matters, Minister Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's commitment to offering full care and support to the many Sudanese nationals who came to Egypt since the outbreak of the crisis in Sudan, amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions there.

The spokesperson also noted that the meeting between the two foreign ministers reflected a complete alignment of positions regarding the issue of water security, with both ministers emphasizing that achieving water security is a vital matter for both countries that cannot be compromised.