Egypt: Social Solidarity Min. Meets With EUSR for Human Rights

7 November 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi conferred with EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Human Rights Olof Skoog and his accompanying delegation on strategic ties between Egypt and the EU in addition to the partnership binding both sides in the different domains.

Morsi reviewed the national strategy for human rights and the most important results of human development and its role in boosting and adopting policies that care for human rights principles, topped by the social rights.

The meeting tackled the social changes witnessed by the Egyptian state in light of a supportive political administration that worked on promoting equality between both gender and achieving economic empowerment of women.

The meeting also took up the state's support in the field of refugees coming to Egypt, especially in light of their increasing number due to wars and crises in the region.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.