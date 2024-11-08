Egypt: Social Solidarity Min. Meets With EUSR for Human Rights

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi conferred with EU Special Representative (EUSR) for Human Rights Olof Skoog and his accompanying delegation on strategic ties between Egypt and the EU in addition to the partnership binding both sides in the different domains.

Morsi reviewed the national strategy for human rights and the most important results of human development and its role in boosting and adopting policies that care for human rights principles, topped by the social rights.

The meeting tackled the social changes witnessed by the Egyptian state in light of a supportive political administration that worked on promoting equality between both gender and achieving economic empowerment of women.

The meeting also took up the state's support in the field of refugees coming to Egypt, especially in light of their increasing number due to wars and crises in the region.