Sudan: Dnhr Warns of 'Perilous Environment' in Central and South Darfur

Mukjar / Zalingei / Nyala — The security situation in Central and South Darfur, largely controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has deteriorated drastically, with civilians facing daily threats to their safety, according to two new reports by the Darfur Human Rights Network (DNHR).

In a report published on Wednesday, the DNHR detailed escalating human rights violations in Mukjar, Central Darfur, under RSF control since April 15 of this year. The report highlights abuses including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, forced labour, and extortion in exchange for protection.

On Saturday in Mukjar, an RSF member reportedly shot three members of the same family over a financial dispute with a 29-year-old farmer, Abdeljabbar Osman.

"When Abdeljabbar inquired about repayment, the RSF member shot him in the lower abdomen," the report stated. Abdeljabbar's brother, Abdelrahman, was shot in the toes while intervening, and Abdelrahman's son, 18-month-old Mohamed, was shot in the chest. Both Abdelrahman and Mohamed were transferred to hospital for treatment.

Zalingei

Another report issued on Thursday lamented the worsening security situation in Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur, where three unarmed young men were recently shot and killed outside their home.

In another incident on Tuesday, 20-year-old Mohamed Arbab was fatally shot outside his house after evening prayer by an RSF member attempting to steal mobile phones. Two other people were injured in the attack. "Such incidents have become increasingly common in Zalingei, with armed individuals targeting youths, especially those possessing smartphones or those outside after 19.00."

This is the latest in a string of violations including robberies, rapes, and looting previously reported by Dabanga in Central Darfur. Earlier this year, 10 unidentified gunmen broke into the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF/Doctors Without Borders) office in Zalingei, stealing two vehicles.

The RSF, which controls most of Zalingei since late October 2023, has imposed restrictions on movement, isolating residents from the outside world due to ongoing internet disruptions. The city is said to resemble a ghost town since September 2023.

Nyala

The Thursday report also documents a fatal attack in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, where a 33-year-old man, Siddig Abdelkarim, was killed by three RSF gunmen on Tuesday. Armed with AK-47 rifles on a motorbike, the attackers targeted Abdelkarim, reportedly attempting to rob him.

The RSF has imposed a siege on Nyala and Zalingei since October, restricting movement from 18.00, which has led to a severe deterioration in humanitarian conditions. Nyala, which fell to the RSF just days before Zalingei in October 2023, has also been subject to repeated airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The DNHR states that both Zalingei and Nyala have become "perilous environments" for unarmed civilians, human rights defenders, and activists, who face daily killings and assaults.

Both reports urge all parties to engage in peace talks, respect international humanitarian law, and ensure the protection of civilians.