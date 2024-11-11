Kenya: Ruto, Trump Signal Continuity of Haiti Mission Amid Washington Regime Change

Kenya and the United States have signalled their commitment to the Kenya-led mission in Haiti, dispelling concerns over a potential policy shift under incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kenyan President William Ruto said he discussed the U.S.-backed mission during a phone call with Trump, who secured victory in the recent election. The mission aims to combat armed gangs destabilising Haiti.

"I have had a telephone conversation with U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump. I congratulated him following his election... We discussed areas of mutual interest... including security and good governance," Ruto posted on social media.

The U.N.-backed mission, largely financed by the U.S. with $200 million in funding, had faced legal challenges after a Kenyan court ruled the deployment illegal, citing the absence of a formal agreement with Haiti.

Kenya announced its involvement last year, securing U.N. and parliamentary approval by October. The mission has also received troop commitments from Caribbean and African nations to support Kenya's leadership.