Kenya: After Election, Kenya-Born Legislator Heads to Minnesota Capitol

Minneapolis, Minnesota — Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley made history November 5 by becoming the first Kenyan-born immigrant elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. She describes her victory as a testament to resilience, determination and the realization of the American dream.

Standing in the State Capitol for the first time on the morning of her orientation, Hiltsley told VOA she was overwhelmed with emotions and eager to start her journey as an elected official.

"I am super excited," Hiltsley said. "Today is orientation day for new legislators, and to be standing in this Capitol as an African immigrant woman is a tremendous honor. I'm just overexcited right now."

She said this milestone did not come easily. Her path to the Minnesota State Capitol was marked by struggles, including a fight against an immigration system that nearly led to her family's deportation. She credits much of her success to the community support and the intervention of the late U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone, whose advocacy she said ultimately secured her family's green cards and, later, citizenship.

"Getting to this moment honestly is just a testament to the struggles that my family has gone through to be in this country," she said.

There has been a media frenzy surrounding Hiltsley's victory and it has captured the attention of Kenyan media, with celebrations taking place in her hometown, Nyamemiso village, which is eight hours from Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Despite the attention, Hiltsley said she remains humble.

"I'm that little girl from that little village somewhere in the middle of Kenya, and now I'm in the spotlight of this media frenzy. And so, I'm still trying to really appreciate the magnitude of the moment," she said.

Hiltsley said she has a desire to inspire others, particularly young girls in Kenya and the United States.

"It is still surreal," she said, adding that "if I can make it to this point, I can be a role model to somebody to remind them that it is possible that our wildest dreams are possible. And that would be something that I would look back and say, wow, I've made a difference in somebody's life."

Her legislative priorities

Looking ahead, Hiltsley said she is committed to championing issues that matter to her constituents in Minnesota's Legislative District 38A. Her priorities include community-centered public safety policies, affordable housing options, workers' rights and support for small businesses -- many of which are run by African immigrants.

"The resources are out here," she said, promising to empower her community.

"It is my job to go back to my community and tell them, hey, there are resources here. This is how this system works. Let's work together to mobilize and make sure that we are also taking a piece of the pie," she said.

As the first Kenyan American woman in Minnesota's Legislature, Hiltsley said she recognizes the weight and responsibility of her position.

She described it as "an honor that I don't take lightly."

"I don't want to be the last," she, adding that she hopes "this moment right here is a testimony that you can come to this country, work hard, take care of business, know your craft, stick to it, be consistent and get to where you want to."

Her message to those who have yet to succeed in their political campaigns is clear: Perseverance is key.

"Be consistent. Keep going. There's enough space in this Legislature for more people of color, especially immigrants, because that's the voice that is missing," Hiltsley said.

Changing political scene

Hiltsley shared her thoughts on the changing political landscape in Washington, particularly with the coming administration under President-elect Donald Trump. While acknowledging the challenges, she said she will stay focused on serving her constituents in Minnesota, regardless of politics.

"We are here to serve the people, and it doesn't matter if you are Democrat or Republican," she said. "We are here as legislators to serve the people of Minnesota."

Hiltsley also shared her heartfelt message to fellow Kenyans who have been celebrating her historic achievement.

"This is a historical moment, and I'm honored to be a Kenyan American," she said. "Let's continue celebrating this victory, but after that, we have work to do."

She said her eyes are set on not just her role in Minnesota, but also finding ways to collaborate with Kenya's leaders to address issues facing the country, including corruption and a lack of strong leadership.

"Kenya has unlimited potential," she said. "It's up to our leaders to do right by the people."

Hiltsley will officially take her seat in the Minnesota State House of Representatives and be sworn in on January 7. Representatives are elected to serve two-year terms.

This story originated in VOA's Swahili Service. Salem Solomon contributed to the report from Washington.