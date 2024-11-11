Malawi: 'Grain From Ukraine' Maize Arrives in Malawi to Support Drought-Stricken Communities

Blantyre — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), together with the Government of Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), welcomes 19,200 metric tons of maize through the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to support 863,000 households experiencing acute food-insecurity households, due to the El Niño-induced drought in Malawi. The shipment was made possible through a collaborative effort involving France, Korea, the Netherlands and Sweden, who have collectively contributed US$15 million towards WFP's El Niño- drought response.

The contribution enabled WFP to procure and cover the costs of transporting the maize from Ukraine to Malawi. This critical assistance will support vulnerable communities in areas hardest hit by the drought for a period of two months.

"This contribution is a significant step in reaching those most in need," said Paul Turnbull, WFP Malawi Country Director and Representative. "The support of the international community is crucial as we respond to the ongoing food crisis."

On Friday, WFP and DoDMA visited to a food distribution site in rural Blantyre and underscored the partnership between the Government of Malawi, WFP and the global community to address the pressing food insecurity in the country.

"This initiative is a clear demonstration of international solidarity," said Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs "With this support, we are better equipped to address the food needs of our communities during this challenging time."

WFP will continue food distributions for the next two months in some of the hardest-hit districts by the drought, including Blantyre, Balaka, Chikwawa, Machinga, Nsanje and Phalombe.

WFP's drought response aims to reach over 2 million of the 5.7 million acutely food-insecure people during the lean season. Additionally, WFP aims to treat malnutrition for 90,000 children and provide school meals to 700,000 students in Malawi.

So far, WFP has secured US$ 44 million from international donors for the emergency drought response. This has allowed the purchase of 35,000 metric tons of maize and 2,045 metric tons of Super Cereal Plus, including the 19,200 metric tons of maize from the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative. However, a funding gap of US$ 63 million remains to fully cover the needs through the lean season.