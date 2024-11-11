Libya: USAID and WFP Address Food Insecurity for Sudanese Refugees in Libya

Tripoli, 4 November — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received a donation of US$3.25 million from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance to support the urgent needs of refugees displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan. As of October 2024, the UN estimates that over 99,000 Sudanese refugees have arrived in Libya since the start of the conflict in April 2023, of which 28,000 have been registered by the UN Refugee Agency. This influx has put immense pressure on local infrastructure and resources, leading to critical shortages of food, water and medical services. Though refugees have recently begun to arrive in Ajdabiya, Benghazi and Tripoli, Al Kufra in eastern Libya, has seen the largest influx due to its proximity to the Sudanese border.

"The situation for Sudanese refugees in Libya is dire," said WFP Representative and Country Director in Libya Mohamed Sheikh. "These families have fled unimaginable violence and hardship, only to face severe food shortages. This contribution from USAID is vital to our efforts to meet their most basic needs and restore stability."

WFP is coordinating with multiple Libyan authorities to ensure timely assistance to vulnerable refugees and host communities. Thanks to this donation, more than 1807 metric tons of food will be delivered between July and December 2024 to alleviate hunger and prevent malnutrition among people most at risk. Assistance includes food baskets, fortified date bars, and specialized nutritious foods for vulnerable groups, including children under five and pregnant and nursing mothers.