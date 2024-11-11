Kenya: Health Ministry Reports Mpox-Related Death With 3 New Cases After Case-Free Month

8 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The Ministry of Health has reported a single Mpox-related death in Kenya, while 13 patients have fully recovered from the virus.

The ministry reported the casualty on Friday even as it confirmed three new cases from Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nakuru, bringing the total number of Mpox cases in the country to seventeen.

"The National Public Health Laboratory has confirmed three (3) new cases from Mombasa, Nakuru, and Nairobi counties," MoH noted marking the end of a month without any new cases.

The cases currently under management bring the total of confirmed cases to 17, distributed across eleven counties, including Nakuru, Kajiado, Bungoma.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa emphasized the Ministry's dedication to public health, noting the department's ongoing efforts to combat the virus and protect communities.

"We extend our gratitude to the public for their continued adherence to health guidelines and their active role in combating Mpox. These collective efforts have been vital in slowing the virus's spread and protecting communities," she said.

To prevent further spread, the Ministry has identified and is monitoring 83 contacts, of which 78 have completed the required 21-day follow-up.

"Three (3) of these contacts tested positive for Mpox, while two (2) remain under active follow-up," the statement noted.

As Kenya works to curb the outbreak, Barasa urged citize vigilance including avoiding contact, enhanced hygine protocols and limiting sexual partners.

