Kenya: Ruto Congratulates Trump in Phone Call, Discusses U.S.-Kenya Ties and Haiti Mission

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his recent election victory during a phone call, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

Ruto expressed optimism for Trump's upcoming term, highlighting the importance of Kenya-U.S. collaboration on key issues such as trade, security, and good governance.

The leaders also explored enhancing economic cooperation, with a specific focus on trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.

"I have had a telephone conversation with US President-Elect Donald Trump this evening. I congratulated him following his election as the 47th President of the United States of America," Ruto said, "We discussed areas of mutual interest that are of benefit to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security and good governance."

Trump, a Republican, won the election this week, after securing enough Electoral votes to complete a stunning return to the White House after four years out of power, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

The call reinforced longstanding ties between Kenya and the U.S., with both leaders affirming their commitment to bolstering economic and security collaborations, particularly as Kenya seeks to expand trade and attract more American investment.

Both leaders expressed hope in advancing similar economic partnerships, a move that Ruto emphasized would help boost both nations' economies and create opportunities for their citizens.

During the conversation, Ruto briefed Trump on Kenya's leadership of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, a peacekeeping mission launched by Kenya with the support of the United Nations to address violence and instability in the Caribbean nation.

Kenya's involvement reflects its increasing role in global peace efforts, and Ruto invited the U.S. to explore potential areas of collaboration in this initiative.

Further discussions on Kenya's peacekeeping role in the region were highlighted when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ruto on Thursday to express appreciation for Kenya's contributions to the Haiti mission.

Blinken thanked Ruto for Kenya's ongoing commitment to assisting Haiti in restoring peace and security amid ongoing challenges. Additionally, Blinken and Ruto discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, aimed at fostering peace in South Sudan.

Blinken underscored the need for South Sudanese leaders to fully commit to the peace talks facilitated by Kenya, with the goal of establishing a sustainable peace in South Sudan, a country that has experienced years of civil conflict.

The call between Blinken and Ruto also covered the situation in Sudan, where both leaders emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to increase humanitarian access, halt ongoing conflict, and lay the groundwork for civilian-led governance. This commitment comes as Sudan grapples with escalating violence and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

The Secretary of State additionally highlighted the importance of continued engagement with Kenya's civil society and youth following a wave of protests in Kenya from June to August. Blinken stressed the necessity of accountability for security forces involved in incidents of protest-related violence and alleged abductions, reinforcing U.S. support for democratic principles and inclusivity within Kenya.

Both the call with Trump and the discussions with Blinken reflect a renewed focus on the close Kenya-U.S. partnership, with leaders on both sides emphasizing their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges, from peacekeeping efforts to democratic governance and economic development.