Botswana: 'Botswana Is a Signal' - Says Chamisa, Claims He Beat Mnangagwa Twice in Elections but He Refused to Go

FORMER Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC/ president, Nelson Chamisa says the democratic transition in neighbouring Botswana is a sign that winds of change are blowing in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of new Botswana president Duma Gideon Boko Friday, Chamisa told State television broadcaster BTV that he annihilated President Emmerson Mnangagwa twice but the 82-year-old Zanu PF leader refused to vacate office.

Chamisa said he expected Mnangagwa, who sat two rows from where he sat at Friday's event in Botswana, to have learnt that power is not permanent and politicians take turns to rule.

"We defeated Zanu PF twice, but they refused to go. We hope Mr Mnangagwa will learn one or two lessons about life after politics, life after leadership, life after public office.

"Botswana is a signal, what Botswana has done is significant for the continent, for a new Africa and the region in terms of heralding a new era of newness, an era of transformation, an era of effective transition. You look at it, the BDP (Botswana Democratic Party) was in power for 58 years but this is a smooth transition from one political party to another," he said.

The lawyer-cum-politician said former presidents must be respected after leaving office in a dignified manner and should not be pursued for past deeds of commission or omission.

"Former presidents must be honoured and respected. There mustn't be a situation whereby former presidents are pursued in a cat-and-mouse relationship. Let's give them honour, respect. Of course they made mistakes, omissions and commissions..."

The youthful former CCC leader, who quit the party last year citing Zanu PF infiltration, said he was excited to have received an invitation to attend Boko's crowning ceremony.

Chamisa emphasised he represents the "aspirations and hopes of the people of Zimbabwe."

From Boko's inauguration message Chamisa said he picked the lesson that "love is everywhere in the world, let's embrace it."