Africa: President Ruto to Lead Kenya's Delegation At COP29, Championing Africa's Climate Finance Agenda

Nairobi — Kenya, in its capacity as Chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN), is preparing to represent Africa's climate priorities at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan next week.

President William Ruto will lead a high-level Kenyan delegation, including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in discussions centered on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation efforts, and finalizing carbon market regulations.

During the 10th Special Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), Duale emphasized the urgent need for a new global climate finance target to replace the outdated $100 billion goal.

"Africa is calling for $1.3 trillion per year by 2030, primarily through grants and concessional loans, to avoid exacerbating the debt burden on developing nations," Duale stated. COP29's overarching aim is for nations to align on strategies to combat climate change, prevent further global warming, and assist those most affected by climate change.

The Paris Agreement of 2015 set the framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial levels. However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stresses that limiting warming to 1.5°C is critical to avoid catastrophic climate impacts.

Despite efforts, the world is currently on track for a temperature rise of 2.6 to 3.1°C this century, with lower-income countries bearing the brunt.

Key discussions at COP29 will focus on financial targets, with Africa pushing for reforms in international financial systems to better support vulnerable nations. Notably, Africa is calling for increased adaptation funding, particularly for sectors such as agriculture, health, and infrastructure, where current funding falls significantly short of the $400 billion needed annually.

COP29 has been dubbed "the finance COP" due to its focus on scaling up climate finance for both mitigation and adaptation efforts in developing countries.

Duale also highlighted the critical need for sustainable financing for the Loss and Damage Fund, which has received $700 million in initial pledges but still requires long-term solutions. Additionally, Africa is challenging the decision to place the Santiago Network's secretariat in Geneva, suggesting Nairobi as a more cost-effective and strategic alternative.

With the escalating frequency of extreme weather events in 2024, which is expected to be the hottest year on record, the impact of climate change continues to devastate communities globally.

Africa's position at COP29 will advocate for increased emissions reduction targets from developed nations and greater support for developing countries in achieving their climate goals.