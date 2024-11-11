South Africa: Gauteng Police to Raid Spaza Shops in Food Safety Crackdown - South African News Briefs - November 11, 2024

Gauteng Police to Raid Spaza Shops in Food Safety Crackdown

Gauteng has reported 441 cases of food poisoning across the province in recent months, reports EWN. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, speaking at a media briefing, disclosed these numbers and announced new by-laws to regulate spaza shops. Lesufi said police would conduct random inspections to enforce compliance, with municipalities responsible for implementing the new regulations. He confirmed that all municipalities in Gauteng had agreed to adopt the by-laws in a coordinated effort to address the issue. Gauteng police, now authorized to seize non-compliant goods, will begin these inspections to trace the source of the contamination.

Gangster Trial Resumes in Cape Town Court

The trial of alleged underworld figures Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, André Naude, and 13 others is set to resume today in the Cape Town High Court, reports SABC News. The case was postponed last week following the death of co-accused Mark Lifman, who was shot outside the Garden Route Mall in George. The defendants face multiple charges, including the murder of Brian Wainstein, known as the "steroid king." Lifman's death certificate is expected to be submitted as part of today's court proceedings.

Student Accuses UNISA of Academic Bias

UNISA student Setumo Motsei has struggled nearly a decade to complete his Honours degree in Statistics, repeatedly failing the "Research Project in Statistics" module. Motsei claims that poor supervision and alleged bias by department staff caused his setbacks, reports IOL. Despite positive evaluations from external professors, who graded his work at 72% and 76%, the university continued to mark him as failing due to alleged issues in his paper. Motsei, whose career has been impacted by the delay, is now seeking compensation, while UNISA states that options and grievance channels were available to him for continuing his studies.

More South African news