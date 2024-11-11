Kenya: 19 Kenyan World War II Veterans Honored - a Tribute to Our Heroes

11 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

In a moving ceremony on Saturday, November 9, UK High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan presented replacement medals to 19 Kenyan veterans who served in the British Army during World War II. Held at Jessop House in Spring Valley, Nairobi, the event celebrated the veterans' courage and commemorated their invaluable contributions to global peace.

Family members, caregivers, representatives from the Kenya Defence Forces, and other dignitaries gathered to honor these heroes. For many of the veterans, this ceremony organized by the British Legion (Kenya) with support from the Defence Forces Old Comrades Association (DEFOCA), was a touching reminder of their service, as the replacement medals symbolized recognition for the sacrifices they made decades ago. The medal replacement is part of a wider initiative to honour the vital role played by Kenyan veterans who took part in World War II and replace lost medals.

In his address, UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan acknowledged the bravery and dedication of Kenyan soldiers and emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring their service, noting that the medals are a testament to their invaluable contributions to history.

Sam Mattock, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Order of Malta to Kenya, shared similar sentiments, recognizing the veterans as exemplars of resilience and duty. He reminded attendees of the ongoing legacy of these brave individuals, who paved the way for future generations of peacekeepers and servicemen.

The presentation of medals ceremony is the fifth to take place on Kenyan soil with one having taken place earlier this year in Kakamega County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.