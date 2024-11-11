Kenya: Gachagua Urges Govt to Continue With War Against Illicit Brew

Nairobi — Former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has urged the government to carry on with the campaign against illicit brew and drug abuse among the youth, an initiative he has been running for the last two years while in office.

Speaking while attending a church service in Kahawa West Nairobi county, the former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys the lives of the youth who are future leaders.

"I plead with the government even if I am not in the office. They should continue with the campaign that my spouse and I started to save the youth against illicit brew and drug abuse," Gachagua stated.

His sentiments were echoed by his spouse Dorcas Rigathi who stated that they managed to take 1,200 youth to rehabilitation centers and work was still in progress.

"I will continue to fight and advocate for the boy child even if I am out of office, without them we have no country," she stated.

Gachagua while still in office was a very vocal advocate in the fight against illicit brews, especially in the Mt Kenya region.

Touching on the issue of his impeachment, the former deputy has stated that the Mt.Kenya people have no bitterness against anyone but wish the country to be peaceful to allow the economy run smoothly.

"If you cannot contain yourself, express yourself with songs and dance, we have no bitterness with anybody and that's who we are," the former DP stated.

Embakasi Central member of Parliament who is also an ally to the former dp John Gakuya, Laikipia Mp Cate Waruguru, Embakasi Central Mp Benjamin Mejjadonk Kajiado South Mp Samuel Sakimba were among the leaders who had accompanied Rigathi to the church service.