Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates 'Beynouna Village' Built Around Lake Beseka

10 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today inaugurated 'Beynouna Village' built around Lake Beseka.

'Beynouna Village' is located on the shores of Lake Beseka featuring state-of-the-art bedrooms, a lounge, a cinema Hall, various amusement facilities, a spa, as well as orchards and other developments of the Bounty of Basket initiative.

The construction of the village combines traditional architecture with modern construction, and it is a popular destination that has created more tourism potential for the area.

Prime Minister Abiy said on the inaugural ceremony that the area where Beynouna Village is located has a very difficult climate and landscape; however, he stated that it was possible to realize this stunning village by coping with these challenges.

Beynouna Village stands as a testament to the belief that anything is possible, the premier underscored.

He said that apart from entertainment facilities, the village also includes fruit cultivation and the development endeavors of Bounty of the Basket Initiative, where important lesson can be drawn to link agriculture with tourism destinations.

The cultivation of oranges, lemons, papaya, mangoes, as well as livestock development of chickens, camels, cattle and goats is being carried out in the village, the premier added.

Prime Minister Abiy added on social media post that " We will build on our efforts in the tourism sector and continue showcasing Ethiopia to the world."

Located near the town of Metehara, and proximate to Awash National Park, Beynouna Village is a unique getaway that has undergone a remarkable transformation from a landscape of volcanic remnants into a peaceful retreat and flourishing green farmland.

The construction of the village has been carried out by the collaboration efforts of the governments of Ethiopia and UAE as well as the private sector.

The Prime Minister announced on the occasion that the management of the village will be handed over to the Skylight Hotel.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.