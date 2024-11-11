Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates 'Beynouna Village' Built Around Lake Beseka

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today inaugurated 'Beynouna Village' built around Lake Beseka.

'Beynouna Village' is located on the shores of Lake Beseka featuring state-of-the-art bedrooms, a lounge, a cinema Hall, various amusement facilities, a spa, as well as orchards and other developments of the Bounty of Basket initiative.

The construction of the village combines traditional architecture with modern construction, and it is a popular destination that has created more tourism potential for the area.

Prime Minister Abiy said on the inaugural ceremony that the area where Beynouna Village is located has a very difficult climate and landscape; however, he stated that it was possible to realize this stunning village by coping with these challenges.

Beynouna Village stands as a testament to the belief that anything is possible, the premier underscored.

He said that apart from entertainment facilities, the village also includes fruit cultivation and the development endeavors of Bounty of the Basket Initiative, where important lesson can be drawn to link agriculture with tourism destinations.

The cultivation of oranges, lemons, papaya, mangoes, as well as livestock development of chickens, camels, cattle and goats is being carried out in the village, the premier added.

Prime Minister Abiy added on social media post that " We will build on our efforts in the tourism sector and continue showcasing Ethiopia to the world."

Located near the town of Metehara, and proximate to Awash National Park, Beynouna Village is a unique getaway that has undergone a remarkable transformation from a landscape of volcanic remnants into a peaceful retreat and flourishing green farmland.

The construction of the village has been carried out by the collaboration efforts of the governments of Ethiopia and UAE as well as the private sector.

The Prime Minister announced on the occasion that the management of the village will be handed over to the Skylight Hotel.