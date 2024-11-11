Somalia's Cabinet Appoints Odowa Yusuf Raage to Lead National Army Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a decisive move to strengthen national security, Somalia's Cabinet of Ministers has officially endorsed General Odowa Yusuf Raage as the Commander of the Somali National Army, according to a statement released after an emergency meeting held on Sunday night.

The appointment of Raage, who previously held the position from 2019 to 2023, is perceived as a strategic effort to intensify the country's defense mechanisms and to fortify operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, highlighting the urgency and the government's commitment to addressing the security threats posed by the insurgents.

General Raage replaces Maj. General Ibrahim Sheikh, who had been in command since 2023. The change in leadership comes at a critical time when Somalia is seeking to reclaim territories and restore stability, amidst a backdrop of frequent attacks by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda linked group that has waged a long-standing insurgency in the region.

The Ministry of Defence proposed Raage's reappointment, citing his extensive military experience and previous successes in leading military operations against Al-Shabaab. His tenure from 2019 has been noted for significant military gains, which included operations that recaptured strategic areas from the militants.

This leadership transition is part of broader efforts to overhaul the military's strategy and operational capabilities, aiming to not only defend but also to actively diminish the presence and influence of Al-Shabaab within Somalia. The decision reflects the government's resolve to enhance its military effectiveness at a time when the country faces both internal security challenges and the impending withdrawal of African Union troops.

The endorsement of Raage's appointment by the Cabinet underscores a unified governmental approach towards tackling one of the most persistent threats to Somalia's peace and development. The move is also seen as a signal to international partners of Somalia's ongoing commitment to stabilizing the region independently.