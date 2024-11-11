Uganda: Museveni Blames Corruption in Local Govt On Leaders

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed frustration with local leaders and the electorate, accusing them of failing to tackle corruption within Uganda's decentralized governance system.

Speaking to journalists in Mbale, he criticized local leaders, particularly LC3 and LC5 officials, for not using their power to hold corrupt civil servants accountable.

Despite the NRM's decentralization reforms that introduced locally elected leaders to oversee government employees, Museveni lamented that these leaders often wait for central government intervention instead of addressing corruption themselves through oversight.

This function is not limited to local leaders alone; MPs too are expected to oversee service delivery in their areas.

"From the British time, the Gombolola Chief, Saza Chief, and the District Commissioner were there. We started a parallel structure of directly elected leaders because I knew very well that these employees of the state were not loyal to the people; they were corrupt. The solution was to let the people elect their own leaders who would stand for them." Museveni said, wondering why the leaders are letting down their people despite being facilitated by the state.

Museveni also blamed the electorate for electing leaders based on bribes rather than merit, perpetuating a cycle of corruption that hampers development.

He emphasized the need for Ugandans to demand accountability from their leaders and to prioritize competence when voting.

"The problem is that you play with your power. You don't elect straightforward people; you elect people because they have bribed you. You don't go for quality, and once you elect them, you don't demand accountability from them."

He also criticized the disengagement of youth from civic matters, noting their focus on irrelevant activities such as social media and Western soccer commentary.

He contrasted their apathy with his own active involvement in fighting corruption during his youth in the 1960s.

"That is how I became popular in the Ankole region. Part of my work involved fighting corrupt gombolola chiefs and theft of veterinary medicines meant for farmers by extension workers. My resistance against the chief began with these issues, and through my efforts, the peasants began to see value in me."

His remarks call for a collective effort from both leaders and citizens to combat corruption and improve governance in the country.

A staggering shs9 trillion is lost to corruption annually according to the Inspector General of Government.

Museveni's comments point to the evident failures of decentralization in enhancing accountability and service delivery as envisaged by the law.

Decentralization in Uganda, established by the Local Governments Act of 1997, transfers power from the central government to local governments, allowing local leaders to manage public services and represent their communities.

The system aims to increase community participation in governance, strengthening democracy by giving citizens a direct role in decision-making.

For instance, district chairpersons oversee governance and service delivery, while councilors (LC3 to LC5) make decisions, approve budgets, and enact local laws.

Technical staff, led by the Chief Administrative Officer, collaborate with elected leaders to implement services in areas like health, education, and infrastructure. The system enhances local representation and service delivery.

The districts and urban local government operate under the oversight of the central government, particularly through the Ministry of Local Government and the President's Office.

These central bodies provide guidance, set policies, and monitor the performance of local governments to ensure alignment with national objectives.

Additionally, local governments are subject to scrutiny and regulation by various state agencies, including the Police, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), and the Judiciary.

These agencies play key roles in ensuring accountability, transparency, and the rule of law at the local government level, addressing issues such as corruption, abuse of office, and violations of the law.

Public Financial Management reforms, including the Public Financial Management Act and the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), were introduced to enhance transparency in budgeting, expenditure monitoring, and procurement processes.

However, despite these strong systems in place, local governments continue to grapple with widespread corruption, which has hindered effective service delivery to citizens.