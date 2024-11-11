Africa: WHO Calls for Urgent Action in Africa to Eliminate Cervical Cancer Amid High Burden

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent call to address cervical cancer in Africa, where 18 of the 20 countries with the highest burden of the disease are located.

In a social media post, WHO Africa emphasized that cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in the region, can be eliminated through a focused approach encompassing vaccination, screening, and treatment.

The WHO report, Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination in Africa, highlights that African nations face significant health and economic burdens due to high rates of cervical cancer.

The disease claims thousands of lives annually, predominantly affecting women with limited access to healthcare services.

However, WHO maintains that through increased investment and coordination, cervical cancer can be prevented and eliminated within a generation.

WHO advocates for three critical steps: vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), regular screening to detect early signs of cancer, and timely access to treatment for those affected.

Vaccination against HPV, which is a primary cause of cervical cancer, is particularly emphasized as a preventive measure. Expanding vaccination programs across Africa, especially targeting young girls, could significantly reduce future cases.

Increased screening efforts are also essential for early detection, allowing for timely intervention before the disease progresses.

Lastly, treatment access, which remains limited in many African regions, needs to be strengthened to ensure that diagnosed women receive adequate care.

As WHO calls for African nations to adopt comprehensive policies for cervical cancer elimination, there is hope that with sufficient investment and community outreach, the region can overcome one of its most pressing health challenges.