Sudan: SUNA Interviews His Excellency the Head of the Chinese Diplomatic Mission in Sudan

Sudan-China Relations have been gaining strategic importance and historical dimension throughout the past periods.

The two countries have a strong will to maintain the strength and vitality of these relations for the benefit of the peoples and governments of the two countries.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) carried a number of important files over which it conducts interview with His Excellency the Head of the Chinese Diplomatic Mission in Sudan, on October 9, 2024 in Portsudan.

These files included current issues and the future vision to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in their people's and governmental dimensions.

The following are the minutes of the interview:

Shall we start with a brief overview of the development of relations between the two countries?

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Over the past seven decades China has witnessed continuous and significant development in various fields. Now China has become the second largest economy in the world and is making a major contribution to the development of the global economy. In July of this year, the Communist Party of China held the third session of its conference. A special meeting to draw up a plan for modernizing China in the Chinese style, and this is a major contribution to the development of the global economy. A few days ago, the Political Bureau (Politburo) of the Central Committee of the Communist Party held a special meeting to study the steps and measures to stimulate the national economy. After this important meeting, the Central Bank of China began taking a series of measures to stimulate and encourage the national economy. These measures are widely welcomed inside and outside China.

This year also marks the sixty-fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sudan. Since the establishment of these distinguished relations, Chinese-Sudanese relations have been witnessing continuous development and progress, and have achieved great progress for the benefit and interests of the peoples of the two countries. We are very happy with the level of Sudanese-Chinese relations and we will do our best to raise these relations to higher levels.

Are there any new ideas for training on regional relations?

Strategic cooperation relations between China and Sudan were established in 2015, and in 2017 the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Sudan. This year, China hosted the China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing and invited all African countries to attend this summit. President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, accepted this generous invitation from the Chinese President as well as the Senegalese President. General Al-Burhan attended the summit and met with the Chinese President. A joint understanding was reached and outlines were set for courses to support Chinese-Sudanese relations in the next phase. We are confident that this is a second opportunity to implement the outcomes of the summit on the ground to raise the level of relations between China and Sudan to higher levels.

Have you started implementing the agreements reached following President Al-Burhan's visit and participation in the summit?

Yes, there are new moves in the joint Chinese-Sudanese relations. Immediately after the return of President Al-Burhan from Beijing, a Higher Committee was formed to consolidate cooperation with China. A technical committee headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning was also assigned to prepare projects in the fields of infrastructure and basic services and submit them to the Higher Committee for adoption ratification. As for the Chinese side, we have communicated with the Sudanese side. We are working together to implement the outcomes of the summit on the ground step by step.

There is a talk about the issue of Chinese debts on Sudan and an understanding was reached on this issue during Vice-President Malik Aggar's visit to China in 2023. What is new in this issue?

The issue of Chinese debts to Sudan has been an ongoing issue in recent years, and there is a bilateral mechanism between China and Sudan, which is a joint committee for joint technical action between China and Sudan to address and follow up on this vital issue. In November 2023, the Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, visited China and met with a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as other Chinese officials to discuss this issue. Until recently, we communicated and discussed with the Sudanese side to follow up on this vital issue. We believe that the issue of debts will not be an obstacle to economic and trade cooperation between China and Sudan. The second aspect is the extent of coordination in regional and international forums between China and Sudan. China and Sudan are strategic partners who exchange support and endorsement in international forums. China appreciates Sudan's position on the Taiwan issue and also human rights issues, etc. China cares about Sudan's regional role and supports Sudanese efforts to protect sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. China and Sudan will continue to support and endorse in regional and international forums to serve the interests of the people in both countries.

There is a question from the public at the peoples' level about how the two countries have overcome impediments in the recent period. Do you have a vision to overcome these impediments?

My dear brother, I arrived in Sudan at the end of 2019 and since our arrival in Sudan, we have found that relations between China and Sudan are constantly developing and progressing no matter how the situation in Sudan changes. There is a common desire and will between China and Sudan to strengthen and develop these relations. We are all in one trench and under one roof.

How does China support development, gas extraction project, and the oil and mining project in Sudan? Especially after the signing of agreements during the last visit of TSC President to China?

China and Sudan have a long history of cooperation and communication in the fields of gas and oil, starting from the late nineties until now, as the result of the joint efforts between China and Sudan. There is great progress in Sudan in the field of oil exploration and extraction, and has achieved great development in the fields of economy and trade, especially

Since the late nineties until 2010, due to the joint efforts of the two countries. Sudan has witnessed continuous and significant development in various fields, particularly in infrastructure. Recently, during President Al-Burhan's participation in the China-Africa Cooperation Forum Summit, he met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). They held discussions on the process of cooperation between China and Sudan in the fields of oil and gas. The Chinese side showed great interest in working together with the Sudanese side to continue the partnership. We hope that security and stability will prevail in the near future to resume work as soon as possible.

Is China ready to cooperate with Sudan in rebuilding what was vandalized by the war?

As you know, Chinese companies have special feelings towards Sudan and are still participating in the march of developing and advancing the economy and trade in Sudan, and are contributing in a distinguished way to raising the standard of living of the people and in economic and commercial life. Chinese companies are ready to return to Sudan as soon as security and stability return throughout the country.

There is a talk about not implementing the West Omdurman slaughterhouse, and Sudan counted on to benefit from the Chinese special grant, estimated at 260 million dollars, in establishing this slaughterhouse. Is the reason for the delay on your part or on Sudan's part?

Sudan is rich of natural capabilities, in agricultural, animal and mineral resources. We see that Sudan is an important country in the field of animal resources, and China is interested in the West Omdurman slaughterhouse project. There has been communication and discussion about this vital project for several years. There are discussions about the details of this project and there are detailed designs for it. There are some different opinions about these details; for example the size of Sudanese cows is different from the size of Chinese cows. So, there are more consultations and discussions about this issue. A while ago we also discussed this matter with the Sudanese side and we continue consultations and discussions in order to activate this vital project, especially since Sudan is rich in animal resources at the regional level and even at the level of the African continent.

There is talk about establishing a Sudanese oil refinery, what is new in this regard?

We actually did during our communication with the Sudanese side and this issue or idea was raised and we remain in communication and discussion with the Sudanese side about this vital issue, and God willing, we will succeed in the near future.

What about the issues of scientific development, research and studies? Tell us about how to implement cooperation agreements in the media, scientific, studies and journalistic fields?

Indeed, the cultural, media and humanitarian fields are important aspects of cooperation and communication between China and Sudan. In recent years, we have found continuous communication and cooperation in various fields and at various levels. The Chinese side is interested in communicating with the Sudanese side in these fields because the media is a bridge of communication to close the gap between the two peoples. We pay great attention to this field. We will work to find more opportunities to intensify communication and cooperation between the Chinese and Sudanese media organs in various fields. We see that there are several opportunities to intensify communication and cooperation between universities and study centers in Chinese and Sudanese universities. I used to visit many universities in Sudan, for example, the University of Khartoum, the International University of Africa, the University of Al-Nilein, and others.In addition to a group of private university colleges. We visited these universities and institutes and discussed the issue of cooperation and exchange with Sudanese universities. There is a readiness on the part of China to continue this communication and cooperation. There is great interest among our Sudanese siblings to learn the Chinese language. We found that our Sudanese siblings are linguistic geniuses and have great potential to learn the Chinese language. For example, there are some Sudanese siblings who are now working in China and making a great contribution in various fields. They are like ambassadors of friendship between China and Sudan. We We appreciate their distinguished efforts in bringing destinations closer between China and Sudan. We give more opportunities for Sudanese youth to travel to China to continue their studies and to contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries. As for the field of culture, during our presence in Sudan, we noticed that there are many activities, for example, the Sudanese Acrobatic Troupe held and is holding various activities to celebrate important occasions. There is also the Sudanese Folk Arts Troupe working in different areas. we enjoyed these folk dances, for example, in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum. Also in the city of Khartoum we attended wedding parties and enjoyed this attendance and enjoyed these wonderful things.

The framework agreement for comprehensive strategic cooperation between Sudan and China is considered the highest political document, through practice, what are the aspects that need to be strengthened and developed? Observers believe that the agreement has achieved progress in some areas, for example, the political, military, and technical fields, as well as the space field, but it has lagged behind in the economic field?

The truth is that the Chinese people are a humble people and they always work a lot and talk little. So you may have found that the Chinese siblings participate in the development of the commercial economy in Sudan, working day and night but talking little. So the Chinese siblings see that Chinese goods are spread throughout Sudan and they benefit from Chinese trade in development, whether during their presence in Sudan or even after their travel to China. I have a friend in Sudan who works in eastern China on the Yellow River, working as a mechanical engineer who contributes to raising the level of agricultural technology in eastern China, and he also impresses many of his Chinese colleagues. So this is evidence or a model of the level of relations that he has reached. There are many stories between China and Sudan that talk about this cooperation and communication between them in different fields and at different levels. There are many successful stories in West Kordofan as well. One of the Chinese established a farm and began producing all kinds of vegetables and thus distributed to all the area. Also, China considers, as we mentioned, that Sudan has abundant and large potential in agricultural products and animal resources. China is interested in increasing Sudan's exports to it. We visited certain Sudanese ministries and discussed the issue and methods of motivating and encouraging the export of Sudanese agricultural and livestock products to China. Indeed, there are sequential procedures implemented in this field. Also, the Sudanese side is very interested in this field, and there are additional efforts to stimulate and encourage the increase of Sudanese exports to China. This is in the interest of the Sudanese siblings; farmers, fishermen, peasants and businessmen. We also visited Sudanese businessmen and discussed the issue. There is a consensus between China and Sudan to encourage and stimulate this field. We are trying to benefit from the continental space for cooperation and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative signed in 2017.

Implementing (Al-Geneina-Adri) railway line between Sudan and Chad. What is required for Sudan to benefit from this initiative, even if it is difficult to implement at the present time, but Sudan has some opinions and ideas in the field of connectivity, infrastructure and roads?

Sudan has an excellent geographical location and is an Arab, Islamic, African country. It is also the eastern gateway to some African countries. As for the railway project from Portsudan to the middle and west of the African continent. This is a huge and important project. The official of the Chinese Railway Company met with his Sudanese counterpart and discussed the issue several times. There is an in-depth economic study, and an agreement was reached to implement this project in several stages. This year, we met with the Minister of Transport and also discussed the issue and the eastern path of this vital project. God willing, we will continue consultations and discussions with the Sudanese side to study how to implement this project in different stages.

Have you agreed on the date on which the eastern path will begin?

We now see that the Sudanese side has different ideas. For example, there is an idea that the project will start from eastern Sudan and extend through the regions of Kordofan and Darfur and then West Africa. The second idea that the project will start from eastern Sudan and extend to Wadi Halfa in the far north of the country. Therefore, we will continue consultations and discussions with the Sudanese side to determine the priorities of this project and then determine the implementation of the project in different stages.

In fact, Sudan has been under the pressure of unilateral economic sanctions from the United States for about two decades or more, and thus has become isolated from technology, modernization of expertise, and capacity building?

Sudan is now showing a passion for university studies, and there are now a large number of students and youth who we receive them at the airport, then we participated in the reception ceremony at the People's Palace, then we accompanied the visit of TSC President to CNPC. So the relations are important and vital between China and Sudan. There is a famous proverb that says "A friend in need is a friend indeed". As you know, the embassy staff has been present and has remained for decades, and this is the strongest evidence of our interest and contribution to strengthening and developing relations between the two countries. Now we appreciate the steadfastness of the Sudanese people, as they say "Victory is Ours". So we see that the steadfastness of the Sudanese people is very important, and we hope that Sudan will overcome the current difficulties and challenges and reach safety and peace.