Sudan: Director General of Police Forces Inspects Passport Office in London, Praises Its Performance

London — The Director General of Police Forces, Gen. Police (advocate) Khalid Hassan Mohi-Eddin and his accompanying delegation, as part of his participation in the meetings of the General Assembly of Interpol in its (92) session held in Glasgow, Britain during November 4-7, leading the Sudanese delegation, inspected the Passport Office in London in the presence of Ambassador Abu Bakr Al-Siddig and members of the Sudanese Embassy staff in London.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the nature of the work of the Passport Office in London, presented by the Director of the Office, Lt. Colonel Police Saif-Eddin Mustafa Mohamed, who explained the procedures and details of issuing passports in a regular and smooth manner that meet satisfaction of those demanding this service.

Lt. Colonel Police Saif-Eddin Mustafa Mohamed added that the office in London seeks to upgrade performance and improve the provision of immigration transactions for Sudanese residing in the United Kingdom and their families.

The Director of the London Passport Office praised the support of the Police Forces Headquarters, which has brought about an unprecedented boom in the process of issuing passports and immigration transactions at home and abroad, through the opening of the new passport factory in Atbara and the provision of passport books, which was reflected in the speed of completing the passport issuance process in a short time, indicating that all passports submitted to the office have been printed and they do not have any passports pending or processing.

The follow-ups of the (Police Press Office) indicate that the Director General of the Police Forces praised the performance of the London Password Office and directed the commitment to facilitating immigration procedures, transactions, upgrading and improving performance.

He renewed the keenness of the Police Forces Headquarters on the issues of Sudanese communities abroad by committing to providing immigration services that satisfy their aspirations and meet their ambitions and giving priority to printing embassy passports.

His Excellency pledged to provide all work needs and its requirements so that the office can play its assigned role in serving the Sudanese and their families in the United Kingdom.