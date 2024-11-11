Kenya: Gachagua Urges Gen Z to Register As Voters to Define Their Future

11 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyan youth, particularly Generation Z, to register as voters to shape their future through the ballot.

Speaking at the Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West on Sunday, Gachagua, who was impeached last month, in a bitter fall out with President William Ruto, emphasized that the country's future rests in the hands of the youth and urged calm and civic participation.

Gachagua said voter registration is a tool for empowerment in determining Kenya's political direction.

He encouraged parents present to advise their children to obtain national IDs and register as voters, stressing the need for increased political engagement among the youth to secure the region's influence in national decisions.

Amid mounting political challenges, Gachagua reassured supporters, saying he has been in talks with religious leaders, business figures, and professionals to strategize for the future.

"I'm talking to a lot of people, and when the time is right, I will tell you. We will share our plans and listen to your input to ensure we never face similar challenges again," he said, hinting at a potential return to the political arena.

In June 2024, Kenya saw widespread protests as thousands of young people took to the streets to oppose a Finance Bill they deemed punitive.

This Bill was eventually withdrawn by President William Ruto after sustained public pressure.

The protests, however, led to the deaths of over 50 young people, primarily shot by police, while others remain missing under suspicious circumstances.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has stated that authorities are unaware of the missing persons' whereabouts, further deepening concerns over the safety of activists and demonstrators.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.