Tunisia: Foreign Minister to Participate in Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh Monday

10 November 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Nov. 10 — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti will head the Tunisian delegation participating in the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit to be held in Riyadh on Monday, on the instructions of President Kais Saied.

The joint Arab-Islamic summit will discuss the deteriorating situation resulting from the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the current developments in the region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement published on Sunday evening.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries to review bilateral relations and discuss issues related to security and peace in the region.

