Tunisia: President of the Republic Visits Henchir Enfidha and Orders a Judicial Investigation Into 'Vandalism' and 'Looting'

Tunis — President Kais Saied visited, on Sunday, Henchir Enfidha (farm), owned by the Tunisian State (Office of State Lands), on the occasion of the celebration of the Tree Day, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The President inspected all parts of the complex, which used to include fodder, vegetable and fruit plantations, tens of thousands of olive trees, poultry, cattle and sheep farms, as well as a conditioning and packaging plant for products destined for export.

The Head of State saw "the devastation and systematic sabotage of the Henchir Enfidha and all its vehicles, which were reduced to rubble."

He also ordered a judicial investigation to bring to justice all those found guilty of plundering the people's money and exploiting the sweat of the workers.

The Head of state then went to the Sousse theatre to inspect "the vandalism that has been going on for years and is still continuing as a result of unsuccessful scientific studies and a lack of proper follow-up," according to the same source.

The President of the Republic gave instructions to remedy the situation as soon as possible, pointing out the many flaws in the studies, as well as the "looting, vandalism and lengthy procedures that have turned what was supposed to be a theatre into a hotbed of corruption and a haven for thieves and drug users."