Namibia: Approximately 208 Babies Are Born in Namibia Every Day

11 November 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

In the last 12 years, 909 324 babies were born in Namibia, which is equivalent to 208 babies every day.

This is almost the same number of babies born in Egypt every hour.

In 2023 alone, 2.3 million babies were born in Egypt. This equates to 5 599 per day or nearly 233 per hour.

Speaking during a media training in the Hardap region last week, Eben Kahitu, a statistician at the Namibian Statistics Agency, said the population of Namibia grew by 30.08% between 2011 and 2023.

"This is an increase of 2.11 million persons in 2011 to 3.02 million persons in 2023," said Kahitu.

Kahitu said data collected during the 2023 census shows this is the largest percentage change in population size.

According to the United Nations population projection report of 2023, there are around 385 000 babies born each day around the world (140 million a year).

Namibia makes little to no dent in that number.

