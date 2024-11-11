Zimbabwe: Trio Fatally Attacks Cellphone 'Thief' With Shovel, Logs and Burn His Feet to Force Confession

AN alleged cellphone thief died in Chinhoyi after three men, who suspected him of pinching a gadget belonging to one of them, bludgeoned him with a shovel and logs before burning his feet inorder to force a confession.

The now deceased was identified as Benny Chidiwa of Murereka, Lion's Den, Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Murereka in Chinhoyi have arrested Goodwill Love (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Fairplay farm near Risheng Mine, Chikuti on November 8, 2024 in which Benny Chidiwa died.

"The suspect and his two accomplices, only identified as Bigboy and Brave, allegedly took turns to assault the victim with a shovel and logs before burning his feet with firewood after accusing him of stealing a cellphone belonging to Bigboy," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a yet to be identified man was found dead at a church shrine at Chirasavana area, Dema on November 8, 2024.

The body was covered with a blanket and had a cut on the head. A blood-stained stone was recovered at the scene.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.