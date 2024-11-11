Namibia: Government Shuts 221 Literacy Centres

A recent education ministry study has uncovered a huge financial drain, revealing that millions of dollars were wasted on ineffective literacy centres.

This discovery comes after a comprehensive study conducted across all 14 regions, to assess the functionality of the national literacy programme and adult upper primary education literacy centres.

"We found that many centres were not serving their intended purpose and were essentially draining government resources," said Sanet Steenkamp, the education executive director. The investigation emanated from concerns raised by regional directors about an imbalance between literacy promoters and adult learners, highlighting that the established ratio of one promoter per 15 learners was not being met.

The investigation was further prompted by a task force from the ministry of finance, which flagged excessive spending on personnel within the education sector. "Overspending on personal expenditure is concerning," Steenkamp noted, emphasising the need for cost-cutting measures.

Resultantly, the ministry decided to close 221 literacy centres across various regions this year, including 39 in Kavango West and 35 in Kunene. This closure is expected to save approximately N$6.8 million over 10 months by reducing the number of promoters being paid.

"We cannot afford to take our education system for granted," Steenkamp stressed, particularly highlighting the sensitivity of regions like Kunene. Despite these closures, the ministry plans to enhance literacy campaigns and relocate centres to areas with higher demand for classes.

"We are tapping into family literacy while these closures occur," she added, indicating a commitment to maintaining educational outreach. This situation raises serious questions about corruption and mismanagement of government education programmes.

Steenkamp added that the closures had affected various regions, including 20 centres in Kavango East, 24 in Ohangwena, 12 in Omaheke, 43 in Omusati, three in Oshana, 16 in Oshikoto, and 29 in Zambezi.

Despite these closures, 947 active literacy centres will remain nation-wide. Additionally, for the 2025/26 financial year, the ministry plans to discontinue 15 classes across different regions: two in Erongo, four each in Hardap and Khomas, and five in Otjozondjupa.

In response, communities in the Kunene region have expressed outrage over the closure of the literacy centres, which has left many promoters without livelihoods.

In a letter dated 30 May 2024, from the chiefs of the Otjikaoko Traditional Authority, Vita Royal House, Kapika Traditional Authority, and the Kakurukouje Traditional Authority in the Kunene region, frustrations were directed towards Steenkamp. The chiefs criticised the closures, arguing that many literacy promoters are now homeless and questioning the validity of the research that led to these decisions.

"The investigation team did not visit centres in our region; thus, their report does not accurately reflect the impact these centres have had on our communities," said the chiefs.

They emphasised that the literacy programmes were making a significant difference in the region and called for an urgent reversal of the closures to protect the livelihoods of those affected.

The chiefs also highlighted concerns regarding Ovahimba people, who historically have limited literacy access.

"This closure does not make sense for our community," they argued, questioning why the delegation responsible for the report opted for interviews in Opuwo rather than visiting the centres in the remote areas.

Adding to the discontent, Vetondasana Nguezeeta, along with 32 other dismissed literacy promoters, recounted their experiences in a dispute letter. They explained they were typically required to submit student attendance registers at the end of each month to the district literacy officer. However, on 29 May 2023, they were unexpectedly confronted by a delegation from head office demanding lesson plans and enrolment details. "This caught us by surprise, we had no prior knowledge of these new requirements," Nguezeeta said. Moreover, those based in Opuwo managed to present their documentation, but many promoters from remote villages could not meet the sudden demands. By the end of 2023, they were informed that some centres would be closed due to these findings.

Critics argue that such drastic measures should not have been taken without thorough investigations and community consultation.

As communities rally against these closures, calls for a review of the decision are growing louder. The chiefs' letter underscores a critical need for dialogue between government officials and local communities to ensure educational programmes genuinely serve their intended purpose without jeopardising livelihoods.