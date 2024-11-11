Africa: America's Glass Ceiling Remains, But the Path for Women Leaders is Clearer Than Ever

guest column

This election didn’t make Kamala Harris America’s first female president, but what her campaign achieved reaches far beyond the vote count. As the former president of Liberia and the first woman elected to lead an African nation, I know what it means to take on a challenge where the odds feel stacked against you.

Vice President Harris’s run has been historic, brave, and nothing short of inspirational. And even though the ultimate win eluded her this time, her journey will inspire countless others to keep pushing for a future where women lead, boldly and visibly, at the highest levels.

For millions of women and girls worldwide, seeing Kamala Harris reach this close to the White House matters. It signals that the idea of a woman president isn’t a distant dream; it’s a possibility within reach. This moment is a reminder that sometimes, progress takes time—but every step, every courageous attempt, gets us closer to that reality.

Why This Campaign Still Matters: Campaigns like this one are never just about the candidate. They’re about the movement, the possibilities, and the hope they inspire. And for so many, this campaign meant seeing themselves in one of the world’s most visible leadership roles. Every time a woman steps up and says, “I can do this,” she breaks down barriers for everyone watching. And for those who saw Kamala Harris do just that, the effect is profound, whether she’s in the Oval Office or not.

Kamala Harris has shown the world that women belong at every table where decisions are made. And while this wasn’t her moment to sit in the highest seat, her journey shines a light forward for the next woman who will step up, run, and keep going. Because if she could come this close, why shouldn’t the next woman—and the one after her—believe she can go even further?

To every young girl watching, this campaign showed that your dreams are possible. I remember when I first became president, seeing the impact it had on young girls back home in Liberia. Their smiles, their questions, their spark. Kamala Harris’s campaign brought that same light to girls across America and around the world. They know now that they can aim for the highest office, that they can lead—and that it’s more than okay to dream big.

Seeing Kamala on the campaign trail, strong and resilient, gave girls and women everywhere a vision of what’s possible. Her journey reminded us all that setbacks don’t define you; they shape you. As she herself said, “Sometimes, the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win.” This campaign has shown that even when the ultimate goal is just out of reach, the courage to try again matters. Women are ready, willing, and more than capable. The path may be tough, but it is also wide open.

Women bring so much to the table—compassion, resilience, a unique way of looking at the world. We’ve seen it in leaders around the globe, like Jacinda Ardern’s empathy in New Zealand, Sanna Marin’s grace in Finland, and even in my own country, where I fought to bring people together after years of conflict. And Kamala Harris embodies that same strength. She ran with courage, integrity, and a sense of purpose. No matter the outcome, this campaign has shown that when women lead, they bring out the best in those around them.

And this isn’t just about one woman or one election. It’s about the reminder that when women step into leadership, they change the game. They open up conversations, bridge divides, and inspire hope. Harris’s campaign did that. She’s proven that women aren’t just ready to lead—they’re already doing it, and they’re doing it well.

To the woman sitting somewhere, wondering if it’s worth it to try again or put yourself out there, this campaign is a reminder: yes, it is. Kamala Harris’s journey reminds us all that setbacks are part of the story, not the end of it. If this wasn’t the moment for America to elect its first female president, that moment is still coming. Each of us who tries to take the risk and steps up makes that moment a little closer.

To every woman who wants to lead, every girl who dreams of a brighter future, remember this: sometimes, our progress comes from trying, showing up, and refusing to back down. Kamala Harris has shown us that leadership is a journey—one that is worth every step, even the hard ones. So keep pushing, believing, and knowing your time will come.

Kamala Harris’s campaign may not have shattered the glass ceiling this time, but it has brought it within reach. As she said, “While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.” That fight—the drive to create a world where women lead without barriers, where their voices are heard and valued—remains stronger than ever.

To every young girl watching, to every woman dreaming of leadership, let this campaign remind you: the journey toward progress is paved with resilience, and every effort counts. Keep aspiring, keep pushing, and know that with each step you take, you’re moving us all closer to a future where every woman can reach her highest potential. The path forward is yours.