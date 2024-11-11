South Africa: Cape Town Secures Historic Bid to Host WorldPride 2028

press release

We are excited to share the momentous news that Cape Town Pride has officially won the bid to host WorldPride 2028. This significant event is a global celebration of LGBTQ+ pride and rights, marking a pivotal milestone not only for the LGBTQ+ community in the city but also for the entire African continent. This victory positions Cape Town as a leading symbol of inclusivity and diversity, showcasing its commitment to advancing a welcoming environment for all.

What is WorldPride?

WorldPride is an international event that celebrates LGBTQ+ pride, promoting equal rights and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. Licensed by InterPride, an organization that represents Pride organizers globally, WorldPride features a variety of events, including parades, parties, and conferences that focus on pressing human rights issues affecting LGBTQ+ individuals around the world.

The Vision Behind the Bid

The initiative for Cape Town to host WorldPride commenced nearly two years ago, spearheaded by Michael Gladwin and Viola May. Their unwavering passion and commitment were crucial in crafting the bid in collaboration with the rest of the Cape Town Pride team. On October 26, 2024, they, along with the bidding team members—Thomas Patterson, CEO of Cape Town Pride; Councilor Roberto Quintas, representing the Executive Mayor of Cape Town; and activist Carmen Prins—unveiled their ambitious proposal at the InterPride General Meeting and World Conference (GM&WC) in Medellín, Colombia. May says: “the support we have received from the city has been invaluable, and we look forward to their continued support to help us create a successful event.”

The presentation garnered enthusiastic support from attendees and InterPride members worldwide, resulting in this landmark achievement.

The bid was further bolstered by endorsements from key figures such as the Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, the director of events at the City of Cape Town, Cape Town Tourism, the National Convention Bureau, and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. The remarkable backing from these individuals and establishments throughout the process provided essential resources and advocacy, emphasizing a strong commitment to inclusivity and community engagement.

Establishment of Queer Initiative for Africa

To ensure transparency and effectiveness throughout the planning process for WorldPride 2028, a new non-profit organization called Queer Initiative for Africa has been established. This organization will oversee all aspects of event planning and facilitation. The board will comprise members from the bid presentation team, representatives from Cape Town Pride, other InterPride members in South Africa and Africa, various key stakeholders as well as strategic LGBTQ+ organizations from Cape Town and across the continent.

Cape Town is poised to welcome thousands of visitors from around the globe, offering an unforgettable experience filled with culture, celebration, and advocacy. We invite everyone to join us on this exhilarating journey as we prepare to make history together at WorldPride 2028!